Two overground Hizbul workers held in Kashmir Valley

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:20 IST

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identified by police for providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin alias “Jehangir Saroori”, who is active in the hilly district for the last three decades, a police officer said.

All the 10 persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in police station Dachan on Saturday for their alleged involvement in providing logistic support, finance and transport to the most wanted terrorist, he said.

“While Mengnoo and Sheikh were arrested on Saturday itself, the search for others is going on,” the officer said, adding they are being questioned. Saroori is one of the longest surviving terrorist who joined Hizbul Mujahideen in the 1990s.