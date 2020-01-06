e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / India News / Two overground Hizbul workers held in Kashmir Valley

Two overground Hizbul workers held in Kashmir Valley

10 persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in police station Dachan on Saturday for their alleged involvement in providing support to a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been arrested.
Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been arrested.(PTI Photo/ Representational Photo )
         

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identified by police for providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin alias “Jehangir Saroori”, who is active in the hilly district for the last three decades, a police officer said.

All the 10 persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in police station Dachan on Saturday for their alleged involvement in providing logistic support, finance and transport to the most wanted terrorist, he said.

“While Mengnoo and Sheikh were arrested on Saturday itself, the search for others is going on,” the officer said, adding they are being questioned. Saroori is one of the longest surviving terrorist who joined Hizbul Mujahideen in the 1990s.

tags
top news
As JNU simmers over attack on campus, student protests spread across country
As JNU simmers over attack on campus, student protests spread across country
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
‘Will soon register FIR’: Delhi police after Sunday violence on JNU campus
‘Will soon register FIR’: Delhi police after Sunday violence on JNU campus
Priyanka Gandhi starts chalking out minority outreach plan ahead of 2022 UP polls
Priyanka Gandhi starts chalking out minority outreach plan ahead of 2022 UP polls
Amid Iran-US tensions, gold jumps to highest level since 2013
Amid Iran-US tensions, gold jumps to highest level since 2013
Lamborghini unveils the new Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel-Drive
Lamborghini unveils the new Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel-Drive
‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector
‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector
JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav allegedly manhandled; Swara Bhasker issues appeal
JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav allegedly manhandled; Swara Bhasker issues appeal
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news