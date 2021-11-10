Two persons injured as terrorists throw grenade in Srinagar’s old city Eidgah

Two persons were injured in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday after terrorists launched a grenade attack in Srinagar’s old city Eidgah. According to news agency ANI, one of the two persons was a policeman.

This is the third attack by terrorists in the Valley in only four days, with the previous two ones resulting in the death of two civilians. Moreover, this is the second attack since Sunday’s attack on constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani (29) in which a policeman was targeted.

Notably, Wani was shot outside his residence at around 8pm after terrorists opened fire on him. Despite rushing him to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his bullet injuries. Apart from a case lodged against the suspects, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police have also formed a team to investigate the matter that led to the murder of Wani, who joined the force two years ago.

His attack was closely succeeded by the killing of a salesman, identified as Ibrahim Khan, on Monday. Khan, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district, worked for Kashmiri pandit businessman Roshan Lal Mawa.

The attack is believed to have been targeted at Sandeep Mawa, the son of Roshan Lal, who has vowed not to leave the Valley. “There is fear and the family including my father is saying let us go. But how is running away a solution?” he told Hindustan Times.

The Mawas relocated to Jammu and Kashmir only in 2019 from Delhi after fleeing to the national capital in the 1990s following Roshan Lal being shot in the abdomen four times. After their return two years before, they restarted their wholesale dry fruit business.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario in the Valley as recent incidents of civilian killings have caused terror in the region.

As many as 11 civilians, mostly belonging to Bihar and from minority communities, were gunned down by terrorists last month.