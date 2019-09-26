Two security personnel killed, 5 injured as ex-minister’s convoy vehicle rams into truck

india

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 20:08 IST

At least two persons were killed and five others injured when a vehicle in the security convoy of the former Union minister of state for Home, Hansraj Ahir met with an accident near Jamb on Nagpur-Chandrapur highway, some 100 kms from Nagpur, on Thursday morning.

The security vehicle was reported to have lost control while trying to save a stray monkey before ramming into a truck resulting in immediate deaths of driver Vinod Vitthal Zhade, a state police constable and CRPF jawan, Phaljibhai Patel --both part of former minister’s security detail.

Five others who got injured in the accident were rushed to a private nursing home in Nagpur; three are reported to be critical.

Ahir was travelling in another vehicle and escaped unscathed, said reports.

Ahir, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and a three-time MP from Chandrapur who held the post of Minister of State for Home Affairs lost to Congress’ Suresh Dhanorkar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The accident occurred when the BJP leader was on its way to the Nagpur airport from Chandrapur to catch a flight to Delhi.

Ahir said the driver of the driver of the ill-fated vehicle in his security convoy had to take a sharp turn which led to the accident.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 20:03 IST