Two teenage girls found hanging from electric pole in Uttar Pradesh

Bodies of two minor girls aged 14 and 15 years were found hanging in mysterious circumstances from an electricity pole in Pasgawan area of Lakhimpur late on Friday evening.

The finding triggered panic in the area . A crowd of over hundred villagers from nearby areas gathered at the spot and police teams were rushed to the spot to ensure no law and order trouble is caused.

Confirming the incident, SP Lakhimpur Khiri Poonam said, “The incident occurred in Jeera Bojhi village where the bodies were found from a pole of high tension line. She said the pole is located a kilometre away from the village.

He said the local police has been rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. The officer was on her way to the spot by the time this report was filed.

The dead bodies were spotted by local villagers who brought them down from the pole and informed local police.

Station House Officer(SHO)of Pasgawan Police station Satyendra Kumar Singh said that it is yet not clear whether the incident is of suicide or murder.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 22:45 IST