Two Thailand nationals get 3 years in jail for illegal stay in India

District Judge and Thane Assistant Sessions Judge GT Pawar also fined Lisa Novin alias Yarinda Sribunhom and Sunita Deran Singh alias Khanchalee Khamplern ₹5,000 each. HT Image

He convicted them under Foreigners Act and said they must be deported to Thailand after completion of the sentence.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As per the prosecution, the two were arrested by Mira Road police on November 20, 2020.