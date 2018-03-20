Two tigers die in as many days in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore, Sariska

A day after a 4-year-old tiger was found dead in Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar on Monday night, a 13-year-old tiger died in Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur, forest officials said.

The Ranthambore tiger, codenamed T-28 and popularly known as Star because of a star-like mark over his eyes, died around 1pm Tuesday after a forest team tranquilised it and brought it to Gudda forest area from Chaan village on Khandar Road, said Ranthambore field director YK Sahu.

“We received information this morning that T-28 was sitting in a field in Chaan village. A forest team was sent and the tiger was found near a fencing of the field, surrounded by villagers. It was tranquilised and brought to Gudda forest area,” he added.

“Prima facie, it seems he died due to severe dehydration or some disease due to old age,” Sahu said.

In Sariska, tiger ST-11 was found dead in a field in Kalamedha village of Indok forest area on Monday night, said Sariska Tiger Reserve deputy conservator of forest Balaji Kari. The post-mortem of the tiger was conducted on Tuesday by a board of doctors and in the presence of nominees of district collector and superintendent of police. The tiger was later cremated.

Kari said the field’s owner Bhagwan Sahay Prajapat, 35, was arrested on the charges of hunting under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. He said the farmer put up snares in his field to ward off nilgai from his crops.

The officer said post-mortem report confirmed death due to strangulation.

Rajasthan’s chief wildlife warden GV Reddy said the department will run a campaign to remove snares from farms near the reserve’s periphery.

The Sariska reserve administration is already struggling for three weeks to trace tigress ST-5, missing since February 21. Incidentally, the 12-year-old tigress was last seen with ST-11 in Umri area of the reserve.

The reserve, spread over 800 sq km, lost all its tigers in 2005 and was repopulated with tigers from Ranthambore. Eight big cats were relocated from Ranthambore to Sariska between 2008 and 2012. Before the death of ST-11, the reserve had 14 tigers – nine female and five males.

ST-11 is the second tiger to have died after repopulation of Sariska. In 2010, ST-1, the first tiger relocated from Ranthambore died after villagers poisoned it.