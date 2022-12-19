Two U.P-bound flights diverted, six delayed due to fog

LUCKNOW Two Uttar Pradesh-bound flights had to be diverted and six others ran behind the schedule due to heavy fog on Monday morning.

One of the two diverted flights was 6E6815 (from Bengaluru to Kanpur). It landed at Lucknow airport due to bad weather conditions in Kanpur. Later, passengers were sent to Kanpur in a bus. The other flight -- 6E 7127 -- was diverted to Varanasi due to low visibility at Lucknow airport and the pilot not having the license to operate in a CAT 3 facility.

Speaking on the development, the spokesperson of Lucknow Airport said, “Flight operations were normal from 11:00 am. Flight operations were normal from 11:00 am. In all, one flight was diverted to Lucknow and the other to Varanasi. Six flights ran behind the schedule due to fog on Monday.”