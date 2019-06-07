Two under-construction colleges open admissions for new session

In addition to the seven government colleges in the district, two new government colleges, which are still under construction, will be admitting students for the 2019 academic session. While the process for admission to these colleges will start Saturday, directions for admission to these two new colleges were only shared last week.

Classes for students who are admitted to The Government Girls College in Sector 52 and Government College in Farrukhnagar will be held at Government College, Sector 9, and the Dronacharya College, respectively, till the buildings are completed. The principals of these colleges have also been tasked with handling admissions for the two under-construction colleges.

“The admissions will take place at Sector 9 college since the other college has no building. We have sent a proposal to the district administration requesting an alternative building to run the session this semester. Work of the college’s own building should get completed in four to five months,” Sarla Duhan, principal of Government College in Sector 9, said.

Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya College, said the announcement has come at a short notice. “This was a sudden announcement for us, but the directorate has been cooperating with us,” Khullar said, adding that efforts were being made to finalise a temporary arrangement to hold classes.

“A government senior secondary school in Farrukhnagar has moved into a new building. We are in talks with the school and trying to get three rooms and a principal’s office as a temporary space in the old building. We are still awaiting an NOC,” she said.

Khullar also said that the college had told the directorate that it would need teachers as many of their own teachers were on deputation.

PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh, who had announced that the two colleges would start accepting students, however, said, “Starting the colleges wasn’t a poll promise. I got the colleges to start classes this year so that students would benefit. Work had been put on hold due to the model code of conduct and the tender was approved only about five days back.”

A senior official from the department of higher education said, “Construction work may get delayed again if the model code of conduct kicks in because of the assembly election.”

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 03:22 IST