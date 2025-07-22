Two weeks back, Dhankhar had said he'll retire in August 2027 if…

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar suddenly tendered his resignation on Monday, saying that he was doing so to prioritise health. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, July 21, 2025, citing medical reasons.(PTI)

The resignation comes less than two weeks after Dhankhar discussed his retirement date at a function at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It did not seem like he was thinking of quoting so soon.

“I will retire at the right time. August 2027, subject to divine intervention,” he had said on July 10.

Dhankhar was elected as vice president of India in August 2022, replacing M Venkaiah Naidu. His term was due to expire in August 2027.

Dhankhar had indicated that he would serve his full term before retiring, so his resignation on Monday came as a shocker in political circles.

What's next for the vice president post?

With Jagdeep Dhankhar quitting as the vice president, the election to appoint his successor will have to be held "as soon as possible".

According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the vice president's office caused by his death, resignation, removal, or other cause will be held "as soon as possible" after it becomes vacant.

“An election to fill a vacancy in the office of Vice-President occurring by reason of his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise shall be held as soon as possible after the occurrence of the vacancy, and the person elected to fill the vacancy shall, subject to the provisions of article 67, be entitled to hold office for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office,” the Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution says.

The vice president is the second-highest constitutional office in the country. He serves for a five-year term, but can continue to be in office, irrespective of the expiry of the term, until the successor assumes office.