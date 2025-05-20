Two-year-old among six killed in building slab collapse in Maharashtra's Kalyan

Six people were killed, including a two-year-old child, after a slab in a building collapsed on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Kalyan, leaving four others also injured, officials said. A slab from the second floor of the Saptashrungi building in Mangal ragho Nagar, Kalyan East, collapsed.(Pramod Tambe)

A slab on the top floor, of the four-storey Saptashrungi building in the Mangalaragho Nagar area of Kalyan east, collapsed onto the lower floors around 2:25 pm on Tuesday, according to PTI news agency.

The tragic incident led to the death of six people, including four women and a two-year-child, and four others who were injured when debris of the slab crashed through the floors of the building.

“The slab from the fourth floor had collapsed to the ground floor,” a senior police inspector told PTI.

The deceased were identified as two-year-old Namaswi Shrikant Shelar, 56-year-old Pramila Kalcharan Sahu, 38-year-old Sunita Neelanchal Sahu, 78-year-old Sushila Narayan Gujar, 42-year-old Venkat Bhima Chavan and 38-year-old Sujata Manoj Wadi.

Four people were injured in the incident, including two children aged four. They were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A search for additional victims was underway on Tuesday evening as the emergency response teams of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's Fire Department and the TDRF (Thane Disaster Response Force) actively cleared the debris.

"Rescue operations are underway with full force. The building has been cordoned off, and structural safety checks will follow once the immediate rescue work is complete," a police officer told PTI. The police have also registered a case and are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Slab collapse on Grant Road building

Last year, one person died after the slab of a house in Grant Road collapsed. The incident occurred at the century-old United Chambers, a ground plus four floor residential building near Shalimar Hotel in Mumbai.

Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials told HT that a slab on the second floor of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building collapsed onto the first floor, which further collapsed to the ground floor, creating a large cavity.

The building’s caretaker 36-year-old Sagar Shivaji Nikam, who used to live on the ground floor, was injured in the incident and was declared brought dead at the JJ Hospital.

The building was vacated and its residents were sent to a transit camp until the MHADA took up redevelopment of the structure.