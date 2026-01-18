UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit India to boost strategic ties

New Delhi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India on Monday for discussions aimed at further boosting the strategic partnership between the two countries. United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit India. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The visit by the Emirati leader, popularly known as MBZ, comes against the backdrop of a sharp downturn in ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, both key partners and energy suppliers of India, and regional tensions due to the situation in Iran.

MBZ is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday. The visit will build on the momentum generated by recent exchanges, including trips by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2024 and deputy prime minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2025.

Trade, investment, defence industrial cooperation and energy are expected to be on the agenda for MBZ’s talks with the Indian leadership, people familiar with the matter said.

The situation in West Asia, including the Gaza peace process, is also expected to figure in the talks, they said.

There has been an upswing in bilateral trade and people-to-people contacts after India and the UAE concluded a trade deal in 2022.

“India and the UAE share warm, close and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural, and economic ties,” the external affairs ministry said. The two countries are among each other’s top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a local currency settlement system, and the bilateral investment treaty, it said.

India and the UAE also have a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership,” the ministry said.”It will also enable an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, where India and the UAE share a high degree of convergence.”