UCC will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

UCC will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

PTI |
Dec 31, 2023 08:47 AM IST

Mathura, Dec 31 (PTI) The Uniform Civil Code will soon be implemented in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said.

The bill for its implementation will be tabled in the assembly soon, Dhami said at the Shasthi Purti Mahotsav organised on Saturday in Vatsalya Gram at Vrindavan to celebrate 60 years of Sadhvi Ritambhara's 'sanyas'.

UCC is a common code of personal laws for people of all religions.

In a swipe at the opposition parties, he said people responsible for firing at "Ram bhakts" would have never constructed the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, abrogated Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir or abolished triple talaq.

The commitment to construct a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be fulfilled on January 22 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony, Dhami said.

Calling Sadhvi Ritambhara an epitome of "vatsalya" (affection) and motherhood, Dhami wished her a long life and sought the blessings of seers present at the event.

"I was inspired by her lectures delivered during the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation," Dhami said, adding that Sadhvi Ritambhara's affection and blessings motivated him to serve the people with more vigour and strength.

