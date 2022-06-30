Udaipur tailor murder: Son demands security, death sentence for accused

The son of Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor who was hacked to death in broad daylight by two Muslim men on Tuesday, has appealed to the Rajasthan government to provide security for himself and his family. "My father was not provided security but we should be provided”, Yash was quoted by news agency ANI. He also called for the death sentence for the guilty.

"We want either their (the guilty) encounter or they should be hanged to death. It's needed to instil fear in them," he said; yesterday his wife Yashoda said 'culprits should be hanged'.

Kanhaiya Lal had received death threats and skipped work for several days, Yashoda said, adding a police complaint had been made. Like her son, she too wanted death sentences.

"For 10-15 days he was getting life threats. They said that they would kill him. People used to come at home and his shop to threaten him. He was threatened over the phone also."

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met Kanhaiya's family members today, after which the son told reporters: "I have spoken with the chief minister. He has provided us with financial help too. He has also assured me of a government job. He is cooperating with us."

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered allegedly over social media posts supporting ex-Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the Prophet Mohammed row.

Kanhaiya Lal's last rites were performed Wednesday morning in the presence of a large crowd - watched over by an alert police force - demanding death sentences for the guilty.

Immediately after the murder there was high tension in Udaipur and across the state, prompting officials to snap internet services and impose a curfew to control the situation.

This morning, however, there was more tension in the city after people waving saffron flags took out a massive march to protest the tailor's killing. This was after a police constable was critically injured Wednesday in another clash - in Bhim in Rajsamand district.

