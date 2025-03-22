‘Uddhav asked me not to take his son’s name in press': BJP MP Narayan Rane on Disha Salian death

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed that Uddhav Thackeray asked him not to mention his son Aaditya's name in the press in connection with the death of Disha Salian in 2020. (L-R): BJP MP Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Disha Salian's father had to go to the High Court because he has not received justice until now. Her father felt he would not receive justice from the police, so he went to the High Court. Uddhav Thackeray's PA, who is now probably an MLA, called me. I was also going home at that time, and he (PA) said that Uddhav Thackeray wanted to talk to me... He (PA) asked will you talk? I asked where he was (Uddhav Thackeray) and to give him the phone,” ANI quoted Rane as saying at a presser.

“As soon as he (Uddhav Thackeray) received the phone, I said Jai Maharahstra. He (Uddhav Thackeray) asked me if I still say Jai Maharashtra, so I replied I would keep saying Jai Maharashtra till I die. Jai Maharashtra is not Matoshri's property. It is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's property," he added.

"After that, he (Uddhav Thackeray) asked me not to take his son's (Aaditya Thackeray) name in the press... I said I have not taken anyone's name...I said (in the press) that a minister is involved... He (Aaditya Thackeray) was a minister when this incident of Sushant Singh and Disha Salian happened...Everyone knew about this, and there was evidence, too,” Rane said.

Disha Salian death probe

Satish Salian, the father of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, moved the Bombay high court earlier this week seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which his daughter was found dead in June 2020.

The petition urges the high court to order registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and transfer of the probe to the CBI.

ALSO READ: Bombay HC to hear plea of Disha Salian's father for fresh probe on April 2

The plea alleged that Disha Salian was brutally raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons.

The petitioner initially believed that the probe conducted by the city police was genuine, but has now learnt that it was a cover-up, it said.

Reacting to the development, Aaditya Thackeray said,"A lot of people have tried to defame me for the last five years. If the matter is in court, then we will speak in court."

(With PTI, ANI inputs)