Bombay HC to hear plea of Disha Salian's father for fresh probe on April 2

The Bombay High Court has listed the writ petition filed in the case of Disha Salian's death by her father and will hear the case on April 2. Disha Salian was the former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.(File image)

The writ petition was filed by Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian who is demanding a fresh probe into his daughter's death and interrogation of UBT-Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray.

Earlier, Aditya Thackeray hit back at critics who linked him to the Disha Salian death case, accusing them of trying to defame him for the past five years.

Thackeray emphasized that since the matter is already in court, he'll reserve his comments for the legal proceedings.

"A lot of people have tried to defame me for the last five years. If the matter is in court, then we will speak in court," Thackeray told the media.

Meanwhile, a copy of the writ petition has also been served on Sameer Wankhede, NCB director at that time, by the advocate representing Satish Salian.

Faizan Merchant, Advocate for Sameer Wankhede has stated that his client is going to file a detailed affidavit in the High Court which will answer all the points concerning his client.

As part of the legal proceedings, Sameer Wankhede is expected to submit evidence collected during his official investigation of the case.

Disha Salian was the former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

Also Read: Disha Salian case: Father of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager seeks probe into her death after nearly 5 years

Disha Salian's father approached Bombay HC

Disha Salian's father has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking court to direct the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's death. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in the matter.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, which created a huge controversy, with the investigation later being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. (ANI)