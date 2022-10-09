Daily brief: Uddhav Thackeray appeals EC to finalise one of 3 symbols submitted at earliest, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 09:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
ByHT News Desk

'Shocked by poll panel's decision, but…': Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde, BJP

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Election Commission of India on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the upcoming bypoll, the former chief minister on S appealed to the poll panel to finalise one of the three symbols submitted by his group and the name without delay. Read more

PM Modi declares Gujarat’s Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared Modhera village in poll-bound Gujarat as the country's first 24x7 solar-powered village. Read more

Watch - Mohammed Siraj argues with umpire after conceding four overthrows during IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Mohammed Siraj had an exceptional day in the field in the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi. Read more

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot is shocked as viewer gives him an earful about his attitude. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestants got a reality check on Sunday's episode of the hit show. Watch here

Woman takes up fun challenge on roller coaster ride, ends up failing at it miserably. Watch viral video

Almost all of us have been on those exhilarating roller coaster rides and experienced unexpected twists and turns with people screaming their lungs out. Watch here

