'Shocked by poll panel's decision, but…': Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde, BJP

Updated on Oct 09, 2022 08:58 PM IST

In a virtual address a day after the poll body froze Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' poll symbol, Uddhav Thackeray said it was "injustice".

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the Dussehra rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar. (ANI file)
Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Election Commission of India on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the upcoming bypoll, the former chief minister on Sunday appealed to the poll panel to finalise one of the three symbols submitted by his group and the name without delay.

In a virtual address, Thackeray said the decision by the ECI was was "injustice" to his faction. Thackeray said his camp has submitted three names for approval to EC, namely "Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray". Thackeray said his faction has also submitted to the panel three options- a rising sun, a burning torch (mashaal), and a trident- and expects it to allot one of them as the poll symbol.

Thackeray also came down heavily on Shinde's camp and also took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I appeal to the ECI to finalise a symbol and name for my party at the earliest because we have to go to the people and face the bye-election. I was shocked by the decision of the ECI, but my confidence is not shaken and also my faith in Sena supporters,” he said.

“Uddhav is nothing, it’s Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and this is what makes me important... I still remember Shiv Sena foundation day on June 19, 1966, when the Sena was formed at Shivaji Park... Balasaheb used to take up issues of Marathi manoos through Marmik weekly,” Thackeray added.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Shinde faction will "succeed" when the commission takes a final decision on proprietary over the party name and election symbol.

Fadnavis said he was not surprised at the ECI's interim decision ahead of the bypoll to Andheri East Assembly seat in Mumbai scheduled on November 3. The panel has taken the decision as per its laid down procedure, the senior BJP leader said.

(With inputs from agencies)

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

