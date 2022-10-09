Home / Trending / Woman takes up fun challenge on roller coaster ride, ends up failing at it miserably. Watch viral video

Woman takes up fun challenge on roller coaster ride, ends up failing at it miserably. Watch viral video

Published on Oct 09, 2022 05:45 PM IST

The video shows a woman trying to rein in her emotions while taking an adventrous roller coaster ride.

The image shows the woman showing an array of emotions while taking a roller coaster ride.(Instagram/@_bela_amor)
ByArfa Javaid

Almost all of us have been on those exhilarating roller coaster rides and experienced unexpected twists and turns with people screaming their lungs out. While it is difficult to rein in emotions on roller coaster rides, a woman tried not to show any. However, she failed at it miserably. The incident was recorded and posted online and has since attracted millions of eyeballs. The fun-filled video may prompt you to watch it over and over again.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user Isabela Barbosa with her 5,997 followers. "I tried… and I failed," read the caption accompanying the video. The video opens with a text insert that says, "Trying to not show any emotion while riding a rollercoaster." It then shows a woman trying to hold back her emotions while taking an adventurous roller coaster ride. And lo and behold, she lost the challenge she threw at herself as her eyes went wider and her lips curled up in a smile.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on August 22, the video has received more than 2.7 million views and several comments.

"The person recording is talented," posted an individual. "The way the eyes just went wider every time," wrote another with laughing emoticons. "The way your head keep getting thrown back," remarked a third. "Babe you lost that in the first 3 second of the video," commented a fourth. "Why isn’t it going straight or going faster," enquired a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral viral video
