Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray govt would not last full term: BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil

Uddhav Thackeray govt would not last full term: BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Pune
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)
         

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday that though his party did not mind sitting in opposition, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state will not last for another four years.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, formed after the Sena fell out with the BJP, will complete one year this month.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader claimed that if there was an election now, 900 out of 1,000 people will say that they will vote for the saffron party.

To a question if the BJP will `resume’ its efforts to form government in Maharashtra following favourable results of the Assembly polls in Bihar and by-polls elsewhere, Patil said it will not do anything to topple the government.

“We are ready to sit in opposition and work as the main opposition party for the next four years, but this government will not last for four years,” he said.

Considering the “atrocities against women” in Maharashtra, people want this government to go, he claimed.

“A girl was raped and murdered in Parola tehsil of Jalgaon district. The Hathras incident (in Uttar Pradesh) was unfortunate, but will Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi come and meet the victims’ family here like they went to Hathras?” Patil asked.

“We will not do anything against the Constitution.

Toppling this government is not our culture,” the BJP leader said.

