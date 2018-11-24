Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya today, set to take up Ram temple issue

Heavy security has been deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s planned visit to the disputed site of Ram Janambhoomi on Saturday where he is expected to take up the Ram temple issue.

Thackeray will perform a maha-aarti on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya at 5 pm and hold a press conference later.

The Uttar Pradesh police have sounded a statewide alert amid apprehension of trouble during the Dharam Sabha being organised by the VHP in Ayodhya on Sunday. Over one lakh people are expected to attend the rally.

Thackeray will not hold a rally, but will perform a maha-aarti. Coinciding with his rituals, the Shiv Sena has planned aartis at 25 places across Mumbai. Bike rallies too will be taken out by the Sena workers across the city. The Sena leaders have been asked to perform aartis in Ram and Hanuman temples across the city.

The Shiv Sena has strategically taken up the Ram temple issue before general election to corner the Narendra Modi-government.

In a bid to intensify his party’s campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Thackeray has given a new slogan — “Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar” (this is every Hindu’s call – first temple, then government)

The Sena leader is also expected to “question” Modi on the delay in temple construction.

Thackeray first announced his plan to visit Ayodhya in June this year. Later, during his his speech on Dussehra in October, he announced the date of his visit.

