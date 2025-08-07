Uddhav Thackeray on future with Raj and INDIA bloc: ‘We, the two brothers, capable to decide’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party will decide on whom to support in the vice-presidential election once the ruling BJP announces its candidate. He sought a discussion, too, on why Jagdeep Dhankhar quit the post suddenly. In front of a portrait of Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray during Uddhav's birthday celebrations in July.(X/@ShivSenaUBT_)

The former Maharashtra chief minister also commented on the political future with cousin Raj Thackeray's party MNS in light of the family's political reunion, and alliance with the Congress-led INDIA bloc in forthcoming elections.

“We, the two brothers, are capable of deciding on an alliance with each other; and INDIA bloc has nothing to do with it. There are no terms and conditions regarding this,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray criticised the state election commission for its decision not to use VVPAT voter trail machines in the local body elections. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune, Nagpur and Nashik are among major local government elections due in the coming months.

On another subject, he said PM Narendra Modi's foreign policy has failed and this is “proved by several incidents” such as the hike in trade tariffs by US President Donald Trump.