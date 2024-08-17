'Uddhav Thackeray ready to support, but…': Sanjay Raut on Congress-NCP(SP)'s CM face

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday defended party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies to declare their chief ministerial candidate ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections and refuted claims of pressure politics behind it. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with Sanjay Raut at Gadkari Hall in Thane on, Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

"Uddhav Thackeray showed largeness of heart (by extending support to anyone the MVA dims fit for the CM's post). It was not pressure politics. This stand benefits Maharashtra," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP told reporters.

He asserted that there were no differences among the MVA partners over the seat-sharing formula for the assembly elections due later this year.

When questioned about whether Thackeray himself would emerge as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “Uddhav Thackeray does not need to come forward, he did not come forward even in 2019, everyone together made him CM.”

“Now talking about 2024, Uddhav Thackeray never said that he would become CM, listen to yesterday's speech. If Congress and NCP have any face then bring it forward, Uddhav Thackeray is ready to support that face, but Uddhav Thackeray is in the hearts of the people of Maharashtra.”

MVA's CM face

Thackeray, addressing a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi on Friday, insisted the opposition alliance decide its chief ministerial face first rather than going by the logic of which party wins most seats, asserting he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP).

Despite Thackeray's plea, NCP president Sharad Pawar remained silent on the issue, while Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole asserted that the final decision regarding the CM’s post would be made by the INDIA bloc leaders.

"What is wrong with Uddhav Thackeray's demand? Thackeray is a former chief minister. His face is acceptable to everyone. He didn't speak about himself. If anyone has the courage, they should declare its CM face," Raut said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely in October or November.

Thackeray shared his experience with former ally BJP on the 'maximum seats-CM candidate' logic.

"First, decide (the CM's face) and then go ahead but do not go by this policy (those having the most seats will get the CM's post). Uddhav Thackeray will back any candidate announced by Congress and NCP (SP) as the CM face of MVA. I don't feel that I am fighting for myself but it is for the rights of Maharashtra," Thackeray said.