Tensions persist within MVA over chief ministerial candidate

Mumbai: The public display of differences between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress over projecting a chief ministerial candidate continues, despite Congress and NCP (SP) favouring contesting the assembly election without putting forward a specific face for the role. Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan, during an MVA joint press conference. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stated, "It's certain now that the Thackeray 2.0 government will come to power. I mean MVA will come to power after assembly elections." He added, "If Congress has any face for the CM's post, let them tell us. We will welcome it. But that name should be acceptable to the people of Maharashtra. I can understand the situation of Nana Patole."

Over the past two months, the Thackeray camp has repeatedly pushed its demand to declare Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) face for the chief minister's post. During his recent Delhi tour, Thackeray expressed his desire to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra again if alliance partners in MVA support the move.

Conversely, Congress leaders, including Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and state president Nana Patole, have firmly stated that MVA will be the face of the chief minister's post, with the alliance's first priority being to defeat Mahayuti. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has also favoured such a stance.

Raut's remarks are seen as Shiv Sena (UBT) still insisting on Thackeray being accepted as the MVA's chief ministerial candidate. However, a senior NCP (SP) leader opined that Raut's comments are for public consumption, as the ruling alliance has been taking potshots at Shiv Sena (UBT) since Congress has not accepted their demand for a chief ministerial face.

Responding to Raut on Tuesday, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said, "It is certain that the CM will be from MVA. What Sanjay Raut is saying or Congress workers are saying is not important. Leaders of MVA will sit together and decide who will be the CM. Congress has leaders and party strength too, and Raut should understand this fact."

Meanwhile, Raut also criticised the Mahayuti government over the possibility of postponing the assembly election by one month. "They are scared of elections, and that is why they want to delay it by one month. But like Lok Sabha elections, this time too people are in favour of MVA," he said.

The ongoing debate highlights the complex dynamics within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi as they prepare for the upcoming assembly elections, with each party vying for a strong position within the alliance.