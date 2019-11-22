At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra CM grows

india

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:12 IST

The Shiv Sena’s legislators on Friday urged party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take the reins of the new government, which is expected to be formed in the next few days in an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Uddhav Thackeray had convened a meeting of his party’s members of legislative assembly (MLAs) at his residence, Matoshree.

“All MLAs have demanded that Uddhav ji should lead the party in the government,” Pratap Sarnaik, one of the MLAs, said after the meeting.

Another MLA Uday Samant said they have given the authority to make all decisions regarding government formation and the post of the chief minister in Maharashtra.

However, Thackeray has not taken any decision.

Senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde is also said to be a contender for the top post in the state.

The MLAs, who were asked to get a change of clothes and identity documents, have also been asked to stay in Mumbai.

“All MLAs have been directed to stay in Mumbai till further notice,” Samant said.

Earlier, the party had planned to send the legislators to Rajasthan.

The Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress will hold another round of talks on Friday to thrash out the details of their alliance and their effort to form a government in the politically-crucial western state after similar meetings on Thursday.

Leaders of the three parties including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge will meet in Mumbai on Friday, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

It is likely that the new alliance could be declared by the end of the day.