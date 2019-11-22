e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress decide formula for Maharashtra government formation

According to blueprint that is expected to be sealed at a meeting later this evening, the Shiv Sena and NCP will get 16 and 15 berths respectively while Congress’ will have to settle for 12 berths in the council of ministers to be led by the Sena.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Congress and NCP held meeting with their pre-poll alliance partners to discuss formation of the government
Congress and NCP held meeting with their pre-poll alliance partners to discuss formation of the government(Satish Bate/ HT Photo)
         

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra coalition that has been in the making for the last few weeks is in the final lap. The power sharing formula between the three allies — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — has been finalised, said people familiar with the development.

According to blueprint that is expected to be sealed at a meeting later this evening, the Shiv Sena and NCP will get 16 and 15 berths respectively while Congress’ will have to settle for 12 berths in the council of ministers to be led by the Sena.

“We are going by the formula of one ministerial berth against four MLAs. Going by that, both the Shiv Sena and NCP are getting 15 berths each. As Shiv Sena is also getting chief ministerial position, its representation in the new council of ministers will be 16. Of them, 11 will be cabinet berths and 5 berths of minister of state,” a leader of Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party told HT.

Similarly, NCP will get 11 cabinet berths and 4 berths of minister of state while Congress will get 9 cabinet berths and 3 berths of minister of state, the NCP leader quoted above said.

A Congress leader confirmed the arrangement. This formula is expected to be formally cleared at a meeting of senior leaders from the three parties later in the day.

The tripartite meeting follow two quick internal meetings of the Congress and the Shiv Sena. The Congress meeting is to decide its legislative party leader. At his meeting, Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray briefed party legislators about the political developments and the party’s decision to form a coalition government along with NCP and Congress. The Sena, which will get to decide the chief minister hasn’t named anyone yet. Thackeray was told by his lawmakers at this meeting that he should assume this responsibility.

The NCP and Congress - who had contested last month’s election as a coalition -- have also called a meeting of their small allies — Samajwadi Party, Swabhimani Paksha, Peasants and Workers Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi etc. — this afternoon. The meeting was called to bring consensus among the allies on the new political equation in the state, said a NCP leader.

It is at a meeting later in the evening that top leaders from all three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — will meet at an undisclosed location to seal the power sharing formula. They are also expected to finalise the timing of their request for an appointment with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim.

“We will give final touches to the power-sharing formula today. We will also decide the date on which stake will he claimed to form the government,” said Congress leader Manikrao Thakre.

tags
top news
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
D/N Test LIVE: Shami joins party, castles Mushfiqur, Bangladesh 4 down
D/N Test LIVE: Shami joins party, castles Mushfiqur, Bangladesh 4 down
Sena, NCP and Cong decide formula for Maharashtra govt formation
Sena, NCP and Cong decide formula for Maharashtra govt formation
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Anu Malik hasn’t quit Indian Idol, will be back after clearing his name
Anu Malik hasn’t quit Indian Idol, will be back after clearing his name
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019OTET 2019 ResultUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra govtVivo U20Anu Malik

don't miss

latest news

India News