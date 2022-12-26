Bring disputed area under central rule: Uddhav's Karnataka border row solution

After his government collapsed in June following the revolt by Ekanth Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sparred for the first time with the ruling coalition in the legislative council. His attendance in the council coincides with the exchange of sharp comments between leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi combine (the Congress, the NCP and his party) and the ruling coalition over the decades-old border dispute with Karnataka in the last few days. High drama was yet again witnessed as Uddhav Thackeray demanded that a separate union territory be formed out of the contested territory.

Addressing the legislative council, Uddhav raised the issue of the Marathi speaking people in Karnataka's border area. The area should be turned into union territory till the dispute is resolved, he demanded. "While Karnataka Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) is aggressive on border row, Chief Minister Shinde is silent," he said, targeting his former party colleague. "Until the Supreme Court decides on the matter, Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared as a union territory. This should be added in the proposal that is to be passed in the assembly," he further said, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that a resolution on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute will be introduced in assembly on Tuesday. "In any situation, we won't be leaving our people residing in border areas, alone. We'll fight for every inch of land whether in the Supreme Court or otherwise. We'll fight against injustice meted out to those living in border areas and we will bring proposal. Maharashtra won't relent," he said, addressing the house.

Ahead of the start of the assembly session, opposition leaders were seen protesting against the ruling government. This is the second straight week that the state assembly saw ruckus over the matter. Last week, when the winter assembly session started - both in Maharashtra and Karnataka - a massive march was carried out near the border area. Several people were reported to be detained amid tight security.

While Karnataka has already passed a resolution over the border dispute, there has been speculation over internal differences in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

(With inputs from ANI)

