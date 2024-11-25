Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uddhav Thackeray's Sena reminds Eknath Shinde of his promise to ‘leave politics’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 25, 2024 06:13 PM IST

In an article in the mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction reminded Shinde that five of the 40 rebel MLAs had lost the assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday reminded Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde of his “promise to leave politics” if any of the rebel MLAs who sided with him during the split of the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022, lost the assembly elections in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference. (File)(HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference. (File)(HT_PRINT)

In an article in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction reminded Shinde that five of the 40 rebel MLAs had lost the assembly elections.

The daily said the MLAs are Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, Yamini Jadhav from Byculla, Shahaji Bapu Patil from Sangola, Sanjay Raymulkar from Mehkar, and Dnyanraj Chowgule from Umarga.

Track live updates on Maharashtra government formation here

The party's salvo comes as calls grew from Shinde's Sena for Eknath Shidne to continue as the chief minister. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the arrangement in Bihar to vouch for Shinde.

“We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM. Senior leaders of the Mahayuti (in Maharashtra) will ultimately take a decision,” said Mhaske.

Maharashtra minister from Shinde's Sena, Deepak Kesarkar, also said on Sunday that party MLAs feel that Shinde should continue as the chief minister. "Under his leadership, the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters, adding that the Mahayuti partners would make the final decision.

Also read: Shiv Sena MP on Eknath Shinde for CM demand: ‘Give reply to those who say BJP uses, throws allies’

Ekanth Shinde's ‘rebellion’

Shinde, then a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, rebelled against the then CM's leadership.

At least 39 other MLAs with Shinde, first flew to Surat in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam, both BJP-ruled states, to begin ‘negotiations’ with the BJP. Later, Shinde became the chief minister with the BJP's support.

In the November 20 assembly polls, Shinde's Shiv Sena won 57 of the 87 seats it contested. The Mahayuti swept the polls to the 288-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 132 seats and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP securing 41 seats.

The opposition MVA was routed in the state. The Congress won 16 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP secured just 10 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On