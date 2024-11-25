Uddhav Thackeray's Sena reminds Eknath Shinde of his promise to ‘leave politics’

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday reminded Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde of his “promise to leave politics” if any of the rebel MLAs who sided with him during the split of the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022, lost the assembly elections in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a press conference. (File)(HT_PRINT)

In an article in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction reminded Shinde that five of the 40 rebel MLAs had lost the assembly elections.

The daily said the MLAs are Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, Yamini Jadhav from Byculla, Shahaji Bapu Patil from Sangola, Sanjay Raymulkar from Mehkar, and Dnyanraj Chowgule from Umarga.

The party's salvo comes as calls grew from Shinde's Sena for Eknath Shidne to continue as the chief minister. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the arrangement in Bihar to vouch for Shinde.

“We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM. Senior leaders of the Mahayuti (in Maharashtra) will ultimately take a decision,” said Mhaske.

Maharashtra minister from Shinde's Sena, Deepak Kesarkar, also said on Sunday that party MLAs feel that Shinde should continue as the chief minister. "Under his leadership, the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters, adding that the Mahayuti partners would make the final decision.

Ekanth Shinde's ‘rebellion’

Shinde, then a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, rebelled against the then CM's leadership.



At least 39 other MLAs with Shinde, first flew to Surat in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam, both BJP-ruled states, to begin ‘negotiations’ with the BJP. Later, Shinde became the chief minister with the BJP's support.

In the November 20 assembly polls, Shinde's Shiv Sena won 57 of the 87 seats it contested. The Mahayuti swept the polls to the 288-member assembly, with the BJP bagging 132 seats and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP securing 41 seats.

The opposition MVA was routed in the state. The Congress won 16 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP secured just 10 seats.

(With PTI inputs)