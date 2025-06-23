Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Udupi nurse loses Saudi job due to false hepatitis diagnosis; gets over 13 lakh compensation

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 09:20 PM IST

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in Shivakumar Shettigar's favor, citing diagnostic center's negligent use of faulty kits.

A senior Nurse in Udupi was on Monday awarded 13.49 lakh in compensation by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission after he lost a job opportunity in Saudi Arabia due to a false hepatitis C diagnosis.

The compensation amount accounts for three years of lost income, in addition to medical costs and mental agony.(Unsplash/representational)
The compensation amount accounts for three years of lost income, in addition to medical costs and mental agony.(Unsplash/representational)

Shivakumar Shettigar, 43, a qualified industrial nurse from Udupi, was slated to join the United Medical Response Company in the gulf nation this February. However, a pre-departure medical test conducted at the National CT Scanner and Diagnostic Center in Mangaluru incorrectly indicated that he was positive for Hepatitis C, a condition that disqualifies candidates under Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) medical norms.

Distressed by the result, Shettigar underwent follow-up testing at a private lab in Manipal and at the district government hospital in Udupi, both of which confirmed he was negative. 

Alleging negligence and the use of faulty kits, Shettigar moved the consumer forum, claiming the lab’s error cost him not only the job but also significant emotional and financial distress. 

According to a court directive, after examining evidence and hearing both parties, the commission ruled in Shettigar’s favour on May 21, 2025, directing the diagnostic centre to pay 13.49 lakh in damages within 45 days, with a 6 per cent annual interest applicable in case of default.

The compensation amount accounts for three years of lost income (estimated at 82,584 per month), in addition to medical costs and mental agony.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Udupi nurse loses Saudi job due to false hepatitis diagnosis; gets over 13 lakh compensation
