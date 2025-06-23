Srikanth arrested after medical tests show narcotic drug use, incriminating transaction worth 4 lakh uncovered: Report

Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth, aka Sriram, has been arrested by the police in Chennai in connection with a drugs case. According to a News18 report, the actor was arrested after medical tests came back positive for narcotic use and incriminating transactions were found on his mobile phone. Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth was taken in for questioning by the police earlier on Monday.

Srikanth arrested for alleged drug use

Srikanth was taken in for questioning in a drugs case by the Chennai police on Monday morning, and the report states that he has now been arrested. The actor had allegedly purchased cocaine at ₹12,000 per gram around 40 times. The police investigation revealed that the actor used his Google Pay to pay ₹4.72 lakh while purchasing it. Further, a blood test confirmed use of the narcotic drug, as per the report. The police have now taken him into custody, and the actor has yet to release a statement.

The lead-up to Srikanth’s arrest

A former AIADMK IT wing member, Prasad, was arrested after a brawl at a pub in Nungambakkam for allegedly supplying and trafficking drugs. The police brought in Srikanth after Prasad alleged that he had sold cocaine to the actor.

Chennai police’s Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) reportedly questioned the actor, and tests were done at the government hospital. After the tests came back positive and incriminating transactions were uncovered, Srikanth was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Another individual, called Pradeep, also reportedly pointed fingers at both Prasad and Srikanth, alleging that he had seen the actor using drugs during parties in clubs and that Prasad had given them to him. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.

About Srikanth

Srikanth gained fame in the early 2000s for his roles in Tamil and Telugu films. He has starred in well-known films like Nanban, Okariki Okaru, Oru Naal Oru Kanavu and Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule.