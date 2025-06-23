Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Srikanth arrested after medical tests show narcotic drug use, incriminating transaction worth 4 lakh uncovered: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jun 23, 2025 04:49 PM IST

Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth was reportedly arrested in Chennai on Monday after he was named in a drug case by an individual. 

Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth, aka Sriram, has been arrested by the police in Chennai in connection with a drugs case. According to a News18 report, the actor was arrested after medical tests came back positive for narcotic use and incriminating transactions were found on his mobile phone. 

Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth was taken in for questioning by the police earlier on Monday.
Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth was taken in for questioning by the police earlier on Monday.

Srikanth arrested for alleged drug use

Srikanth was taken in for questioning in a drugs case by the Chennai police on Monday morning, and the report states that he has now been arrested. The actor had allegedly purchased cocaine at 12,000 per gram around 40 times. The police investigation revealed that the actor used his Google Pay to pay 4.72 lakh while purchasing it. Further, a blood test confirmed use of the narcotic drug, as per the report. The police have now taken him into custody, and the actor has yet to release a statement. 

The lead-up to Srikanth’s arrest 

A former AIADMK IT wing member, Prasad, was arrested after a brawl at a pub in Nungambakkam for allegedly supplying and trafficking drugs. The police brought in Srikanth after Prasad alleged that he had sold cocaine to the actor. 

Chennai police’s Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) reportedly questioned the actor, and tests were done at the government hospital. After the tests came back positive and incriminating transactions were uncovered, Srikanth was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Another individual, called Pradeep, also reportedly pointed fingers at both Prasad and Srikanth, alleging that he had seen the actor using drugs during parties in clubs and that Prasad had given them to him. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited. 

About Srikanth

Srikanth gained fame in the early 2000s for his roles in Tamil and Telugu films. He has starred in well-known films like Nanban, Okariki Okaru, Oru Naal Oru Kanavu and Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Srikanth arrested after medical tests show narcotic drug use, incriminating transaction worth 4 lakh uncovered: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On