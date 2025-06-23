Tamil-Telugu actor Srikanth brought in for questioning by police in drugs case: Report

Tamil and Telugu actor Srikanth, aka Sriram, finds himself embroiled in a drugs case and has been brought in for questioning by the police. A report by Asianet News claims that a former AIADMK member arrested in a bar brawl and a drugs case has named the actor. Actor Srikanth has reportedly been named by an individual arrested in a drugs case.

Srikanth questioned by police in drug case

The report states that after a fight broke out at a bar in Nugambakkam, former AIADMK member Prasad was arrested by the police for allegedly consuming drugs and taken in for questioning. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to giving some to actor Srikanth. He allegedly claimed to have supplied cocaine and other drugs to the actor. A News18 Tamil report claims that the police are investigating whether Srikanth bought one gram of cocaine for ₹12,000.

Blood samples taken from Srikanth

Following this, police brought in Srikanth for questioning on Monday. The report further states that the special police team investigating the case at Nugambakkam has drawn blood from Srikanth to test for drugs. Depending on the results from the tests, action will be taken against the actor. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited. As per the report, the actor has not been booked in the case yet.

Who is Srikanth?

Srikanth was popular in the early 2000s for working in Tamil and Telugu films. He is often credited as Sriram in Telugu films. After working as a model, he made his acting debut with K Balachander’s TV show Jannal – Marabu Kavithaigal in 1999. In 2002, he debuted on the silver screen with the Tamil film Roja Kootam. His Telugu debut was with the 2003 film Okariki Okaru.

Since then, he has acted in films like Manasellam, Varnajalam, Kana Kandein, Oru Naal Kanavu, Bambara Kannale, Mercury Pookkal, East Coast Road, Poo, Sathurangam, and Nanban. Srikanth was most recently seen in the Tamil film Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal and the Telugu film Erracheera, as well as the JioHotstar web series Harikatha.