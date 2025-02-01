Menu Explore
Ugandan woman held with mephedrone worth 13.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 12:36 PM IST

A 39-year-old Ugandan woman was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth 13.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

39-year-old Ugandan woman was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.5 lakh. (file image)(Pexels)
39-year-old Ugandan woman was arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth 13.5 lakh. (file image)(Pexels)

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police have booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Foreigners Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said the ANC team spotted the woman moving suspiciously near a lake in the Tulinj locality on Thursday night and intercepted her.

He said that on checking her belongings, the team found 67.5 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth 13.5 lakh.

The accused hails from Uganda, and the police are probing into her network, including where she sourced the contraband from and her customers, the official said.

