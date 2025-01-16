UGC bars 3 private universities from enrolling Phd students for 5 years

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday barred three Rajasthan-based universities from enrolling students under PhD programmes for the next five years from the academic year 2025-26 to 2029-30, a statement by the higher education regulator on Thursday said. UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the commission is also evaluating the quality of PhD programs at several other universities. (File Photo)

The three universities are OPJS University, Churu; Sunrise University, Alwar, and Singhania University, Jhunjhunu. The universities have not responded to a request for their comment on the UGC decision.

The regulator said the decision against the three universities was taken on the recommendations of a standing committee constituted to track whether universities were adhering to UGC regulations for PhD courses. This committee analysed information and data submitted by various universities and found that these three did not follow the provisions of the UGC PhD regulations and norms for award of PhD degrees.

The universities were given an opportunity to explain their non-compliance with regulations, but their responses “were not found satisfactory”, prompting the panel to recommend barring them from enrolling PhD students for five years.

A notice issued by UGC secretary Manish Joshi said the commission’s decision had been communicated to the three universities and they have been directed to immediately discontinue enrolling PhD students. The commission also advised students and parents against enrolling in the PhD programmes offered by the three universities since their degrees will not be recognised for higher education or employment in the absence of UGC’s approval.

“This is a strong message to all universities that maintaining rigorous academic standards is non-negotiable for UGC,” UGC said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said that the commission is also evaluating the quality of PhD programs at several other universities. “Universities should be committed to maintaining the highest standards in PhD programmes. UGC will take appropriate action against institutions that fail to follow UGC’s PhD regulations. We are also in the process of checking the quality of PhD programs in a few other universities. If they are found to violate the PhD regulations, action will be taken against them too. It is necessary to single out such erring institutions and prevent them from admitting PhD students. We should ensure that the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education remain uncompromised,” he said.