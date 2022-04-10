Home / India News / UGC India's Twitter account hacked, 3rd government account targeted in 2 days
UGC India's Twitter account hacked, 3rd government account targeted in 2 days

This is the third prominent Twitter account that has been hacked in the past two days including the UP Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India.
Hacker using laptop. (Getty Images/ Representational photo)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 08:22 AM IST
ANI |

The official Twitter account of the University Grants Commission (UGC) India was hacked on Sunday.

Notably, this is the third prominent Twitter account that has been hacked in the past two days including the UP Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India.

The breach has come to notice when some unidentified hackers took control of UGC India's Twitter account and posted a long thread of irrelevant tweets tagging numerous unknown persons across the world. The hacker has also used a cartoonist picture as the profile photo.

The Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website.

