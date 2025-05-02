UGC sets up fact-finding committee into student suicides at KIIT University

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday constituted a fact-finding committee to investigate two consecutive student suicides at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar on February 16 and May 1. Nageshwar Rao, former vice chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), will head the fact-finding committee (FILE PHOTO)

The higher education regulator said the panel will examine institutional policies, student welfare compliance, and mental health support systems. It has been told to submit its report within 10 days, and recommend steps to “strengthen student safety mechanisms and institutional accountability.”

Nageshwar Rao, former vice chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), will head the committee that also includes Shashikala Wanjari (vice chancellor, NIEPA) and HCS Rathore (former VC, Central University of South Bihar).

UGC joint secretary Sunita Siwach has been appointed as the coordinating officer.

The committee was set up a day after a Nepali student was found dead in her hostel room at KIIT, the second such incident involving Nepali students at the institution within the last three months.

The first-year BTech student’s death on Thursday is under investigation by the Odisha Police. Her mobile phone and laptop have been sent for forensic analysis.

The panel will assess academic pressures, grievance redressal mechanisms, mental health infrastructure, and on-ground implementation of safety protocols.

A UGC order said the committee must “conduct an on-site assessment to verify the actual implementation of student safety and well-being policies, beyond documented compliance.” It will also engage students, faculty, and staff to evaluate institutional culture and challenges.

Key mandates include reviewing adherence to guidelines on student health, anti-harassment measures, and crisis intervention frameworks.

Secretary Manish R. Joshi emphasised the committee’s role in ensuring “compliance with student welfare regulations,” according to the notice.