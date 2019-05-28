UGC to review quality of PhD theses over 10 yrs

Higher Education sector regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to conduct a review of the quality of PhD theses for which doctoral degrees were awarded in last 10 years by varsities across the country.

The move comes following concern raised by various quarters about lowering quality of research in the country and duplication of subjects on which PhDs are done.

“The UGC is planning to conduct a study on ‘Quality of PhD theses in Indian universities’. The scope of the study will involve the PhD theses awarded in different disciplines by various central universities, state universities, state private universities and deemed-to-be universities in last 10 years,” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in a public notice.

“The study has to be pan India,” he added.

