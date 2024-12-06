UGC unveils draft regulation in major overhaul of UG, PG courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released draft regulations outlining minimum standards for higher education institutions (HEIs) that introduce several key changes including biannual admissions, flexible attendance policies, recognition of prior learning, and skill-based assessment. University Grants Commission (HT Archive)

The “UGC (Minimum Standards for the Grant of Undergraduate Degree and Postgraduate Degree) Regulations, 2024” will replace the commission’s previous regulations from 2003 and their amendments in 2008 and 2014.

The guidelines aim to make Indian higher education more flexible and multidisciplinary while staying “rooted in inclusivity and adaptability,” UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. While some academicians welcomed the changes, others warned of potential disruption to the education system.

“The guidelines aim to transform higher education in India by introducing greater flexibility, removal of disciplinary rigidity, inclusivity, and multidisciplinary learning opportunities for students,” Kumar said.

According to the general guidelines, HEIs should admit students biannually in July/August and January/February, with intake capacity determined by available facilities. They must establish norms for classrooms, laboratories, libraries and other amenities. Integration of vocational education, training and internships should be part of undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

A significant provision requires students to earn at least 50% of their total credits in their chosen major discipline for an undergraduate degree. The remaining credits can come from skill courses, apprenticeships or multidisciplinary subjects.

The regulations establish flexible pathways through Accelerated Degree Program (ADP) – an option in which students finish their degrees early by completing more credits --- and Extended Degree Program (EDP) at the undergraduate level. HEIs can allocate up to 10% intake for ADP, with no limit for EDP. Eligibility will be determined based on performance in the first or second semester, with students following the same curriculum but adjusted duration.

To be sure, the specifics of these guidelines have previously been disclosed as being in the works by the UGC. The draft is open for public feedback before finalisation.

New certification pathways have been introduced - students completing 40 credits and a 4-credit skill enhancement course will receive an undergraduate certificate; those completing 80 credits and a 4-credit skill course will earn an undergraduate diploma; and 120 credits will lead to an undergraduate degree.

The regulations allow multiple entry and exit points, letting students pause studies with appropriate qualifications and return later. This aligns with the National Credit Framework to support lifelong learning.

For admissions, students can apply for any undergraduate discipline regardless of their school stream if they qualify through entrance exams. Postgraduate programs require completion of a 3-year undergraduate degree (120 credits) or 4-year degree with Honours (160 credits).

Assessment will combine tests, seminars, class performance and fieldwork, with emphasis on continuous evaluation. HEIs will have flexibility to decide attendance requirements, considering varied learning modes including online and blended learning.

Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College, Delhi University, welcomed the reforms while acknowledging implementation challenges. “Students, particularly in central universities like ours, come from diverse backgrounds. The guidelines are a welcome move since they are much more inclusive through different provisions such as biannual admissions and multiple entry and exits,” she said.

Abha Dev Habib, secretary of Democratic Teachers’ Front and Miranda House professor, said “the UGC has been implementing reforms without consulting people who will have to put it on the ground” and warns that the reforms risk diluting value of degrees. “You’re introducing four-year programs without adequate funding, pushing for online education in the name of multidisciplinary learning. This will leave students without proper academic support and create confusion in the job market,” she said.