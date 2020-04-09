Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore sealed as MP sees spike

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:42 IST

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh recorded the biggest spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in a day as 70 people tested positive for the disease on Thursday and prompted chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to order the closure of the borders of three major cities--Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain-- and to make it mandatory for people to wear masks.

The number of fatalities in the state increased to 33 from 24 on Wednesday while the total cases mounted to 411, an official statement said.

The state has around 200 containment zones, where people will need to mandatorily keep indoors. No movement is allowed in these zones, of which there are 74 in Indore, 70 in Bhopal and six in Ujjain.

All businesses, including grocery stores and banks that have been exempted from curbs imposed to check the spread of the disease as essential services, will be shut. Food and medicines are home-delivered.

Indore, the state’s commercial capital, was the worst-hit with 221 cases and 23 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 98 cases.

The statement said 18 out of the state’s 52 districts are hit by the virus. A doctor died in Indore on Thursday of the disease even as officials said he was not involved in treating Covid-19 patients. This is the first Covid-19 related fatality of a doctor in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore’s chief medical and health officer, Dr Pravin Jadia, said the doctor had tested positive. He added the administration was checking the register at his clinic to see how many patients had he come in contact with over the last one week or so since he developed symptoms.

Chouhan said he has asked the authorities to take all possible measures to reduce the death rate and to provide the best treatment to the patients.

According to officials aware developments, sealing of the borders was necessary but more measures needed to be undertaken to control the situation. In a review meeting with senior officials, Chauhan was told that the death rate in the state ranged from 7% to 7.30%, they added. With more deaths being reported, a health official said on Thursday, the death rate went up to 7.50% which was more than double the national average of 3% on Thursday.

The government made it mandatory for people to wear masks under the Epidemic Diseases Act and warned of punitive action in case of any violations.

“The department has made it mandatory to wear face masks while stepping out. Action will be taken against the violators...,” the state public health department said in an order. It added in the absence of masks, people can use towels or dupattas to cover their faces.