IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy

  • The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 PM IST

The extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya from the UK is linked to the completion of a legal process that cannot be circumvented though Britain appreciates the urgency attached to such cases, British high commissioner Alex Ellis said on Friday.


The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.

Asked about Mallya’s case at his first news briefing since taking over as the British envoy last month, Ellis said Britain appreciates the “urgency and importance” attached to such matters and the “desire to get people who are accused of corruption back to India”.

Extradition is a mix of administrative and judicial processes and the UK home secretary “has done what the home secretary needs to do from the executive’s point of view in the case of Vijay Mallya but that is part of a judicial process and our courts work their way through those processes,” Ellis said.

“There’s a process going on...it’s a legal process and that has to be followed through, can’t short-cut that. That’s why you have legal processes,” he said.

The 65-year-old businessman is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013.

In response to another question, Ellis said the UK hopes the case of Christian Michel, a British national accused of being the middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, would be resolved as speedily as possible.

Michel has been held in India since December 2018 after he was extradited from the United Arab Emirates. Reports have suggested that a report by UN experts, which is set to be released soon, has concluded that Michel was arbitrarily detained and should be immediately released.

Ellis said the UK is doing everything necessary in a consular case involving a British national, including supporting Michel and providing consular assistance to his family.

“We hope and want to have...a swift resolution of the case. It’s for the Indian judicial process to work out what should happen. That’s not our business, but obviously we want things to move as quickly as they can,” he said.

The British envoy also acknowledged that discussions were going on between UK-based Cairn Energy and the Indian government after the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague last year awarded the firm $1.2 billion in damages in a retrospective taxation case.

“There’s been a ruling made by the arbitration panel, an unanimous ruling. Now we have to see what happens next and...we encourage both parties to reach a swift settlement,” Ellis said.

Ellis noted that India has “huge ambitions about infrastructure and the transformation which needs to take place in the country”, and pointed out that such a goal requires both domestic and foreign capital, and “creating an environment in which foreign capital comes to the country”.

People familiar with developments said recently that the Indian government’s tax amnesty scheme, Vivad Se Vishwas, is a viable option within the legal framework for amicably resolving retrospective tax litigation with two foreign firms, Cairn Energy and Vodafone Group that together involve a sum of at least 30,000 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay mallya vijay mallya extradition
Close
"We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high," Moily said. In picture - Congress leaders K.S. Alagiri (left), M. Veerappa Moily (right) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (centre).(PTI)
"We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high," Moily said. In picture - Congress leaders K.S. Alagiri (left), M. Veerappa Moily (right) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (centre).(PTI)
india news

Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK: Veerappa Moily

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, who had earlier stated that there was no stalemate in the talks and that differences would be sorted out, said his party was taking a firm stand on the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:53 PM IST
ED summons former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
india news

DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bailey bridge was inaugurated on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
The Bailey bridge was inaugurated on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The Uttarakhand flood was triggered after a chunk of a glacier - which experts said was 15 football fields long and five across - broke off from the main structure and fell into a small river.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that the minimum threshold for initiating IBC proceedings has already been raised from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore, which largely insulates MSMEs.(ANI file photo)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman added that the minimum threshold for initiating IBC proceedings has already been raised from 1 lakh to 1 crore, which largely insulates MSMEs.(ANI file photo)
india news

I-T raids on Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap: FM says they were raided in 2013 too

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Refusing to comment on individual cases, she said it is in the national interest to know if some evasion is happening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)
india news

Farooq Abdullah questions ED order in alleged money laundering case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister challenged the December 2020 order before the high court on Wednesday. It is scheduled to come up for hearing later Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
Ramesh Chennithala denied allegations that the Congress party has weakened in Kerala. In picture - Chennithala (extreme left) arrives for a meeting with the party leaders.(PTI)
india news

Kerala Assembly Poll 2021: Congress says UDF seat-sharing talks on ‘last lap’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
“Seat sharing talks are progressing. We are on the last lap. We will finalise the list by today or tomorrow," Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT Photo)
File photo of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab passes resolution demanding unconditional withdrawal of farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Earlier, the members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) created uproar in the assembly when the chief minister was replying to the Governor's address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourism sector association says restrictions in Himachal are the most stringent in the country and this was not only causing revenue loss to the government but also resulting in job losses and near collapse of the hospitality industry.(HT File)
Tourism sector association says restrictions in Himachal are the most stringent in the country and this was not only causing revenue loss to the government but also resulting in job losses and near collapse of the hospitality industry.(HT File)
india news

Pandemic-induced job losses ate up 13 lakh crore of household income: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Though general economic activity is back to the pre-pandemic level, the key question is if this growth momentum can be sustained as the composite economic indicator has plateaued in January after recovering swiftly in the prior two quarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram.(ANI)
Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi in TN bypolls

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second and the third "Shahi Snan" are slated for March 9 and 13(AP)
The second and the third "Shahi Snan" are slated for March 9 and 13(AP)
india news

Release more water in Yamuna, priests appeal to PM Modi ahead of Vrindavan Kumbh

PTI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:59 PM IST
While the arrangements made for the Vrindavan Kumbh by the government of Uttar Pradesh are commendable, the polluted Yamuna water mars the efforts, the outfit's president, Mahesh Pathak, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
india news

25 students of govt boarding school test Covid positive in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

By Sohail Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Chief medical officer Dinesh Kharadi said 80 students and 10 staff members of the school were tested after a teacher tested positive for the disease. He added the students who tested positive have been kept under isolation
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
india news

As China eyes Taiwan and beyond, Quad's Indo-Pacific agenda takes priority

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • The Quad Summit will be US President Joe Biden’s first interaction under the diplomatic and security initiative revived during the Donald Trump era as a buffer against Beijing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)
india news

Natural hazards, infra development magnified Chamoli disaster: ICIMOD

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The analysis is significant because the Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment under DRDO had recently said the tragedy was not “immediately” a human-induced disaster
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP