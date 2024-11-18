UK minister Catherine West reiterates commitment to deepen ties with India

The climate crisis, technology, and health are on the agenda for the UK minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West’s visit to India this week, and she will push efforts to negotiate a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA). UK minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West. (X)

West, who began a two-day visit on Monday, will hold meetings with senior Indian ministers and officials. During a meeting at the external affairs ministry, West will reinforce the UK’s “commitment to a stronger partnership and the importance of the enduring links” between the people of the two countries, the British high commission said.

Climate, technology, health, education, and development are part of the agenda for West’s meetings in New Delhi, the high commission said. West will reiterate that the UK “remains committed to negotiating a mutually beneficial free trade agreement and bilateral investment treaty”, it said.

She will build on the “ambitions for the UK-India relationship” set out by foreign secretary David Lammy during his visit in July and “drive forward greater growth for both countries”.

West said: “I am delighted to be visiting India for the first time as minister for the Indo-Pacific. As one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, India is a vital partner.

“My visit reaffirms the UK’s commitment to fostering deeper cooperation with India and to driving forward greater growth and prosperity for both our nations.”

During an education roundtable at the British Council, West will be briefed about the “living bridge” between the UK and India, representing the 1.7 million people in the UK with Indian heritage and connecting the two countries across culture, education, food, and sport.

“Further deepening this cultural understanding, the minister will visit the Jama Masjid in Delhi, where she will learn about its history and architecture,” the UK high commission said.

West’s trip to New Delhi follows a two-day visit to Bangladesh, where she reaffirmed the UK’s support for the interim government’s work to build a more prosperous and democratic future for the country.