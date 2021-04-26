UK variant, African virus strain detected in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In Kerala, the presence of deadly Covid-19 mutant strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa have been confirmed, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday even as the state added 21,890 new cases with a high test positivity rate of 22.71 per cent. This is the first time that the state government has admitted the presence of deadly virus strains in Kerala.

The CM said preliminary studies have found that mutant strains fanned the second wave in the state. “Among new patients at least 40 per cent are infected with mutated variants. Of these 30 per cent are the UK variant and 7 per cent with double mutants and 2 per cent have the South African variant,” he said. When asked about more details he said experts will divulge further details in the coming days.

“Detection of UK and African variants calls for stricter restrictions. The situation is really critical. We don’t want to create panic but people will have to be extra vigilant. We are going through a bad phase. Now experts have advised people to wear double masks in public places to avoid rapid infection,” he said. The CM said vigil has been stepped up in areas where mutant strains were reported.

Last week the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram had done an extensive study on the spike protein of the virus with the help of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi. Going by the rapid spread and nature of the second wave experts have warned about presence of strong mutants.

Earlier in the day the CM chaired an all-party meeting which decided not to enforce a complete lockdown but suggested partial closure on weekends and restrictions in containment areas that will be tightened. The meeting has also decided not to hold victory processions or rallies on counting day on May 2. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on May 2. Almost all political parties have agreed that a complete lockdown will affect people who are already reeling under the impact of the pandemic.

“Mini lockdown will continue during weekends for the time being. Shops and business establishments will be allowed to remain open till 7.30 pm. Bars and malls will be shut. We will tighten measures in containment zones and effective policing will be there,” said the CM adding it is the duty of respective political parties to ensure that big victory rallies or processions won’t take place on counting day. As cases rise alarmingly the core committee formed for the pandemic had earlier recommended a two-week lockdown but the all-party meet felt that complete closure and curfew will impact people badly and it will affect their livelihood.

In terms of daily viral caseload, Kerala is on the third spot with 21,890 cases and active cases have also risen to 2,31,812. Out of 96,378 people tested, 21,980 tested positive, according to the data released by the state health ministry. The state has also reported 28 fatalities taking the death toll to 5138. Among the infected are 70 health workers.