U'khand glacier burst: Scientists leave for Joshimath for surveillance, reconnaissance
Three more bodies were recovered in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday morning, taking the total death count so far to 10 in the glacier burst that damaged two dams, Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga. About 153 people are still feared missing, said officials. The rescue operations continued overnight though the rise in water level partially halted the rescue operations at NTPC's 900-metre long Tapovan tunnel on Sunday evening. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF, Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, Indian Army have been pressed into the rescue operations. Specialised teams of Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) have reached the spot for surveillance, special reconnaissance. Navy's diving teams have been kept on standby for flash flood relief operations.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 08, 2021 10:50 AM IST
'Very difficult situation, expect positive results by afternoon': Union minister Pokhriyal Nishank in Uttarakhand
"It's a very difficult situation, but ITBP successfully rescued people from 1st tunnel & now they're working on 2nd tunnel which is approx 3 km long. NDRF & military are also on it. By afternoon we can expect some positive results": Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in Uttarakhand
