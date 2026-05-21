Umar Khalid moves Delhi HC for interim bail after setback from lower court; hearing likely tomorrow

After a setback earlier this week, Umar Khalid has approached the Delhi high court for interim bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. This move comes after a Delhi court rejected his interim bail application. Khalid applied for 15 days of interim bail to attend the 40th day ceremony (Chehlum) of his deceased uncle and to visit his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery. His plea was rejected by a Delhi court earlier this week. (File Photo)

Khalid applied for 15 days of interim bail to attend the 40th day ceremony (Chehlum) of his deceased uncle and to visit his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Tuesday's order was passed by an additional sessions judge (ASJ), Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma courts, HT reported earlier.

The court rejected Khalid's plea, stating that the grounds for bail were "unreasonable".

Hearing the matter, judge Bajpai stated that while Khalid has been granted interim bail in previous occasions, each application for bail and its reason varies and cannot be granted every time.

Regarding his mother's health and surgery, the court remarked that since it appears to be a simple procedure and Khalid's five sisters and father are present to take care of her.

“The surgery is very simple i.e., just for removal of lumps, and there seems to be no actual requirement or help from the side of the applicant. Accordingly, finding the reasons unreasonable, the court doesn’t deem it appropriate to grant the desired relief to the applicant,” the court said.

The last time Khalid was granted bail was in December 2025 to attend his sister's wedding.

The former JNU student, along with activist Sharjeel Imam, is among the 20 people booked by the Delhi Police special cell under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly orchestrating the 2020 Delhi riots.

Also Read | Supreme Court criticises its January verdict denying bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court denied bail to Khalid and Imam, stating that Umar played a "central and formative" role in the alleged conspiracy. On April 20, the top court also rejected his review petition, challenging the January judgment.

However, a bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan on Monday, criticized the January judgement.

The bench added: “Even under UAPA, bail is the rule and jail an exception. Bail can only be denied in a particular case depending on the facts of that particular case.”

The bench further added that the one-year restriction for seeking bail for Khalid and Imam was "a complete derogation of the right of liberty guaranteed under the Constitution."