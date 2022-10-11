UN World Geospatial Congress in Hyderabad | 5 things to know about the event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the United Nations World Geospatial Congress (UNWGIC) 2022 in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The goal of this year's UNWGIC is to promote a broad dialogue on global geospatial information management with all relevant governments, non-governmental organisations, academia, and the private sector.

5 things to know about UN World Geospatial Information Congress:

1. Geospatial technology can be used to create intelligent maps and models which help to collect geographically referenced data. Decisions based on the value and importance of resources, most of which are limited, can become easy through geospatial technology, according to the UNWGIC website.

2. The theme of UNWGIC 2022 is 'Geo-Enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind', which focuses on building a community for human data and geography against the three pillars of sustainable development for a shared future and a better world, leaving no one behind within an inclusive and equitable global society.

3. The United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) convened the conference on UNWGIC 2022 and was organised by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. It was hosted by the ministry of science and technology of the government of India.

4. The move aims to provide high-quality and trustworthy geospatial data to support global and national policy agendas. It also stresses international cooperation and coordination in the development of human data linked to geography. It promotes societal development and well-being, addresses environmental and climate challenges, and embraces digital transformation and technological advancement.

5. Intelligent maps and models can be created using geospatial technology. It can be used to reveal spatial patterns hidden in large amounts of data that are complex to access collectively through mapping.

