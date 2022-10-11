Home / India News / UN World Geospatial Congress in Hyderabad | 5 things to know about the event

UN World Geospatial Congress in Hyderabad | 5 things to know about the event

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 01:07 PM IST

Geospatial technology can be used to create intelligent maps and models which help to collect geographically referenced data.

PM Modi's inaugural address in UNWGIC 2022. (source:screen capture from Geospatial World's live YouTube streaming)
PM Modi's inaugural address in UNWGIC 2022. (source:screen capture from Geospatial World's live YouTube streaming)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the United Nations World Geospatial Congress (UNWGIC) 2022 in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The goal of this year's UNWGIC is to promote a broad dialogue on global geospatial information management with all relevant governments, non-governmental organisations, academia, and the private sector.

5 things to know about UN World Geospatial Information Congress:

1. Geospatial technology can be used to create intelligent maps and models which help to collect geographically referenced data. Decisions based on the value and importance of resources, most of which are limited, can become easy through geospatial technology, according to the UNWGIC website.

2. The theme of UNWGIC 2022 is 'Geo-Enabling the Global Village: No one should be left behind', which focuses on building a community for human data and geography against the three pillars of sustainable development for a shared future and a better world, leaving no one behind within an inclusive and equitable global society.

3. The United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM) convened the conference on UNWGIC 2022 and was organised by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. It was hosted by the ministry of science and technology of the government of India.

4. The move aims to provide high-quality and trustworthy geospatial data to support global and national policy agendas. It also stresses international cooperation and coordination in the development of human data linked to geography. It promotes societal development and well-being, addresses environmental and climate challenges, and embraces digital transformation and technological advancement.

5. Intelligent maps and models can be created using geospatial technology. It can be used to reveal spatial patterns hidden in large amounts of data that are complex to access collectively through mapping.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabad
hyderabad

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out