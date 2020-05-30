e-paper
Unable to find work in lockdown, MP man killed by wife; 2 held

A 38-year-old man was thrashed and killed allegedly by his wife and mother-in-law for not earning during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh said on Saturday.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 22:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
The assault took place in Kharkala village on May 24 and he died while undergoing treatment on May 27, after which the two women, identified as Leela and Prem Bai, were held on Saturday, an official said.
The assault took place in Kharkala village on May 24 and he died while undergoing treatment on May 27, after which the two women, identified as Leela and Prem Bai, were held on Saturday, an official said.

“On the afternoon of May 24, deceased Ramesh’s wife Leela asked him to look for work during the lockdown, which the former said he was unable to. A fight ensued in which Leela and her mother Prem Bai assaulted him, leaving him severely injured,” Khalwa police station in charge Radheyshaym Chouhan said.

“Ramesh’s wife also filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. Ramesh was rushed to hospital by his mother and brother, and he died there on May 27. Leela and Prem Bai were arrested for murder based on the statement Ramesh gave before his death,” he added.

