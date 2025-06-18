Uncertainty looms over Kuki air hostess’s funeral

New Delhi The shadow of the ethnic conflict that has ravaged Manipur for over two years and effectively split the state into two has cast a shadow over the more recent tragedy, the crash of Flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, killing all but one of the passengers and crew, including two members of the cabin crew from Manipur. Lamnunthiem Singson (HT PHOTO)

One of the dead cabin crew, Nganthoi K Sharma, was a Meitei, and the other, Lamnunthiem Singson, was a Kuki-Zo. And even as authorities in Ahmedabad are working to identify and return the bodies of the two women, back in Manipur, there are hectic parleys underway between the local administration, the police, and leaders of the Meitei and Kuki bodies.

Since May 2023, the state has been roiled by an ethnic conflict that has resulted in the death of 260 people, and displaced an estimated 50,000 people, the removal of the state’s chief minister, and the imposition of President’s Rule. It has also seen Kuki-Zos leave Imphal and its surrounding areas and retreat to the hills, and Meiteis do the reverse. These enclaves are protected by local militia with central security forces only serving as a buffer.

So, the discussion keeping everyone in Manipur busy now is where Singson’s body will land. That’s because Kuki-Zos do not enter Imphal (for fear of death). To be sure, top police officers and government authorities have spoken to her family and promised a security convoy from Imphal to Kangpokpi,where they are based, if they wish to receive the body at the Imphal airport. Singson’s family, used to live in Imphal’s New Lambulane area, but fled to the hill district of Kangpopki after the conflict broke out.

The Manipur government said in a press statement issued on Monday night that it is in touch with Air India and the Tata group, and have assured them that it is prepared to receive both bodies at the Imphal airport. “The final decision regarding mode of reception, ceremonies and other arrangements is left to the bereaved families. The state is committed to provide all necessary support as per their wishes,” it added.

The statement also quoted Manipur chief secretary PK Singh, who said, “Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that their names are treated with the highest dignity and respect, and subsequently transported safely to their respective homes.”

Till late Tuesday evening, Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) members said the body is yet to be handed to them by the authorities of Ahmedabad.

Senior police officers, including the Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh, on Monday spoke to the family over phone, offering them adequate security to transport the body by road from Imphal airport, people aware of the matter said.

“The Kangpokpi superintendent of police met the family and assured them of all help if they are confident in letting their child’s body come via Imphal. They may also be worried about a backlash from their own community if at all they go to Imphal to collect the body.,” said a senior Manipur police officer who asked not to be named.

But it isn’t clear if that will happen.

K Shongreng, general secretary of Kuki Students Organisation, Kangpokpi unit, which is helping the family said, “Going to Imphal is not safe for Kuki-Zo people. We all know what has happened to our people there in the last two years. While KSO is helping the family in every way possible, it is up to the family on how they wish to bring the body of their loved one home.”

KSO members said one option is for Singson’s body to be flown to Dimapur airport in Nagaland and then brought to Kangpokpi by road, as there are no Meitei areas in between. The airport in Mizoram , Aizawl, is used by Kuki people from another hill district, Churachandpur, but travelling from there to Kangpokpi will require passing through Imphal.

Still, amidst all of this, there is a ray of hope -- and a glimpse of humanity.

One of Imphal’s most influential Meitei umbrella groups, COCOMI on Monday urged all sections of society to be united and ensure a dignified return of the bodies in Manipur.

Khuraijam Athouba, convener of the COCOMI, said, “We have appealed to all sections of society, locals clubs, groups and bodies to extend full cooperation. The entire state of Manipur is united in mourning their untimely loss. We urge the state government to make all necessary logistical arrangements for the smooth transfer of the bodies. If willing, the families may come forward to receive their daughters at the airport without hesitation. Let us honour their return and pray for their souls to return in peace.”

The police officer cited above added that government and police officers have spoken to Meitei groups and suggested that allowing Singson’s body to travel from Imphal to Kangpokpi would be a “message of peace”. He said many of the groups have responded “positively”.

Singson’s family said it will decide on what to do when authorities in Ahmedabad are ready to send the bodies.

“She lost her father long ago and lived with her mother and siblings in Imphal. They had to leave their house in Imphal because of the clashes. Their house was later looted. Her mother stays with us in Kangpokpi now. We are awaiting confirmation from authorities in Ahmedabad . We will issue a statement once we receive a word from Ahmedabad,” said Singson’s uncle, Hahao Haipi.

(With inputs from Sobhapati Samom)