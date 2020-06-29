Under Unlock 2, govt opens up more activities but school, colleges to remain shut

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 22:38 IST

The Union ministry of home affairs Monday evening issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones to curb Covid-19.

The new guidelines based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments will come into effect from July 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further, the MHA said in a statement.

Under the new guidelines for Unlock 2 operations of domestic flights and passenger trains which have already been allowed in a limited manner, will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

Night curfew timings will be further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am. “Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes,” the statement said.

Shops depending upon their area, can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

But metro rail services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and political and large congregations will continue to be banned too. Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020.

Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020. SOP in this regard will be issued by the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training.

International air travel which is now limited to Vande Bharat evacuation flights will not be opened up immediately but in a calibrated manner.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31, 2020. “Containment zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW). Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed,” it said.

Activities in the containment zones shall be monitored strictly by the State/UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

The MHA said states will decide on activities outside containment zones

“States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary,” it said.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

National Directives for Covid -19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing.

The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged, it said.