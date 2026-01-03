‘Understanding Sangh by looking at BJP is huge mistake’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that trying to understand the Sangh by looking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be a “huge mistake”, as the RSS is a unique organisation and was not born as a “reaction or opposition” to anything. Bhagwat was speaking at a gathering in Bhopal as part of the Sangh’s centenary-related activities. (PTI/File Photo)

Bhagwat was speaking at a gathering in Bhopal as part of the Sangh’s centenary-related activities being held across the country. He is scheduled to address two separate sessions on Saturday.

RSS cannot be understood by looking at BJP: Mohan Bhagwat During the gathering, he said the RSS is not a paramilitary organisation and that it would be a mistake to view it through the lens of the BJP.

Notably, the RSS is generally considered the parent organisation of the Jana Sangh and its successor, the BJP.

“If you want to understand the Sangh by looking at the BJP, it will be a huge mistake. The same mistake will happen if you try to understand it by looking at Vidya Bharti (an RSS-affiliated organisation),” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works to bring society together and instil values and discipline to ensure that India does not once again fall under foreign domination, he said.

“We wear a uniform, take out marches and do stick exercises. But if someone thinks it is a paramilitary organisation, it will be a mistake,” he said, adding that the Sangh is a unique body.

Bhagwat also said that a “false narrative” was being created about the RSS.

“Nowadays, people do not go deep to gather the right information. They do not go to the origin. They go to Wikipedia. Everything is not true there. Those who go to reliable sources will get to know about the Sangh,” he said.

Because of these misunderstandings, it had become important to explain the RSS’ role and purpose, Bhagwat said, referring to his visits across the country during the Sangh’s centenary year.

“There is a common feeling that the Sangh was born as a reaction or opposition to the prevailing forces. This is not the case. The Sangh is not a reaction or opposition to anything. The Sangh is not competing with anyone either,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat on Swadeshi goods He also advocated the use of Swadeshi products and said that to “become ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), you need to have Atma Gaurav (self-pride)”.

“Only buy and use what is made in your land and which provides employment to people of your country. However, being Swadeshi does not mean that you cut trade with the world. Import only essentials such as medicines that are not produced in India,” he said.

The RSS chief added that trade should never be carried out under pressure or fear of tariffs, and should take place only on India’s own terms.

With inputs from agencies