New Delhi, In a first, "underwater drones" capable of diving up to 100 meters will be deployed during the upcoming Maha Kumbh to provide round-the-clock surveillance at Sangam area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Culture Ministry said on Sunday. Underwater drones, multilingual signages: Prayagraj gears up for Maha Kumbh

Besides, renovation of 92 roads and construction of 30 pontoon bridges and installation of 800 multilingual signages are being undertaken there to facilitate the pilgrims and other visitors showcasing India's culture and diversity.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government is making "extensive preparations to ensure that Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is a grand, safe and spiritually enriching event", the ministry said.

Expected to host over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, this 45-day festival from January 13 to February 26 will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The Culture Ministry shared details on the preparations underway and the civic amenities and security arrangements that will be in place for the mega congregation.

"For the first time, underwater drones capable of diving up to 100 meters will provide round-the-clock surveillance at the Sangam area," it said in a statement.

Also, the deployment of 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities will provide "real-time monitoring" and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points for enhanced safety, the ministry said.

"A team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats. Cyber help desks are being set up in all police stations," it said.

The ministry had recently announced that it would set up a thematic space 'Kalagram' in Prayagraj to showcase India's cultural heritage and diversity during the Maha Kumbh.

"Special provisions have been made for international visitors with multilingual signages and cultural programmes showcasing India's diversity. Through these comprehensive efforts, Mahakumbh 2025 aims to be not just a religious gathering but a global celebration of spirituality, culture, safety, sustainability and modernity," the statement said.

'Mahakumbh Nagar' is being transformed into a temporary city with thousands of tents and shelters, including super deluxe accommodations like the IRCTC's "Mahakumbh Gram" luxury tent city which offers deluxe tents and villas with modern amenities, the ministry added.

According to the statement, renovation of 92 roads and beautification of 17 major roads are nearing completion. The construction of 30 pontoon bridges using 3,308 pontoons is underway and 28 are already operational.

A total of 800 multilingual signages are being installed to guide the visitors, the ministry said.

"Over 400 have been completed, with the rest to be ready by December 31," it said.

Besides, "over 2,69,000 checkered plates have been laid for pathways" and mobile toilets and robust waste management systems will ensure hygiene, the statement said.

A number of measures have been taken to ensure robust disaster response in case of any untoward incident.

A state-of-the-art multi-disaster response vehicle would enhance safety and disaster readiness, "capable of handling situations ranging from natural disasters to road accidents", it said.

"This includes a lifting bag with a capacity of 10-20 tonnes, enabling the rescue of individuals buried under debris and specialised machines to lift and move heavy objects weighing up to 1.5 tonnes," the statement said.

The deployment of four Articulating Water Towers capable of tackling fires up to 35 meters high and 30 metres wide will be in place, the ministry said.

"Over ₹131 crore have been allocated for fire safety measures. The AWTs are equipped with advanced technologies, including video and thermal imaging systems, to prevent fire incidents and enhance safety," it added.

Over 50,000 personnel, including from the paramilitary forces, will be deployed, according to the statement.

Ahead of the grand festival, the anticipation of Maha Kumbh is boosting local trade with a surge in demand for Mahakumbh-themed products like diaries, calendars, jute bags and stationery, the ministry said, adding, "sales have increased by up to 25 per cent due to meticulous branding".

For healthcare facilities, temporary hospitals equipped with surgical and diagnostic facilities are being set up.

"Bhishma Cube", capable of treating up to 200 people simultaneously, is being deployed, the statement said.

Also, a "Netra Kumbh" camp aims to conduct eye tests for over five lakh pilgrims and distribute more than three lakh eyeglasses, aiming to also set a Guinness World Record, it said.

Eco-friendly measures include use of solar power for lighting, promotion of reusable materials and a "ban on single-use plastic", the ministry said.

Also, digital innovations include integration with Google Maps for navigation within 'Mahakumbh Nagar'.

The Uttar Pradesh Pavillion near Nagavasuki Temple, spanning five acres, showcases UP's tourism circuits such as Ramayana Circuit, Krishna-Braj Circuit, Buddhist Circuit and Bundelkhand Circuit, and features a handicrafts market along with cultural programs.

The development of new corridors like Akshayavat corridor, Saraswati Koop corridor and Patalpuri corridor, and renovation of Nagvasuki Temple and Hanuman Temple corridor are being taken up for the mega festival, the statement said.

