Unfortunate that outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs couldn’t debate on issues like triple talaq: Modi

The continued disruptions in the Rajya Sabha was mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech for retiring members on Wednesday. Modi said the outgoing Rajya Sabha members wouldn’t be able to participate in debates when the House decides on important bills such as the one which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq.

In his brief speech, Modi said “unfortunately”, the retiring members will not be part of Parliament when the decision on instant triple talaq is taken.

“Triple Talaq bill is going to play an important role in the country’s history. It would have been better if you would had contributed in such an important decision.”

He also said the outgoing members must have prepared speeches on important issues so that their contribution is remembered.

But they could not do so. He said the responsibility of smooth functioning lies not only with the Opposition but also with the government.

The Prime Minister also lamented the disruptions by saying the Upper House need not follow in the steps on Lok Sabha. “There are very few in the House who have not been associated with ideology of any party. Most members here are from ideological background. So, it is quite natural that they try to establish their viewpoint in the House. But we also have expectations that it is not necessary that whatever happens in the (Lok Sabha) must be followed in the (Rajya Sabha),” he said.

The Rajya Sabha, Modi said, is a distinguished House with eminent members serving. He said the House plays a vital role in India’s democracy.

Modi added: “I hope the retiring members would now play an even stronger role in social service. All of them have ... contributed in their own way. They have worked to the best of their ability for the brighter future of the nation...

“My own office is always open to you all. Please feel free to share your thoughts on vital issues,” he said.

He did not use terms such as din, disruptions in his speech.