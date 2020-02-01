Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier

india

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:05 IST

You will have to pay more for several items, including imported medical equipment, cigarettes and tobacco products among others after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a raise in tax in the Union Budget 2020.

At the same time, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the withdrawal of customs duty exemption on raw sugar, agro-animal based products, tuna bait, skimmed milk, certain alcoholic beverages, soya fibre and soya protein.

Here’s a look at the things you will have to pay more and those whose prices will drop:

Pay more

• Medical equipment

• Footwear

• Furniture

• Wall fans

• Cigarettes, tobacco products

• Tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic

• Clay iron

• Steel

• Copper

• Catalytic converters

• Parts of commercial vehicles

• Selected electronic vehicles

• Selected toys

• Selected mobile equipment

Pay less

• Raw sugar

• Skimmed milk

• Soya fibre

• Soya protein

• Certain alcoholic beverages

• Agro-animal based products

• Tuna bait

• Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)

• Newsprint

• Lightweight coated paper