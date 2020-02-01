e-paper
Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier

Union Budget 2020: What got cheaper and what got costlier

Here’s a look at the things you will have to pay more and those whose prices will drop.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A labourer carries a vegetable bag at a wholesale vegetable market in Chennai on February 1, 2020.
A labourer carries a vegetable bag at a wholesale vegetable market in Chennai on February 1, 2020. (AFP photo)
         

You will have to pay more for several items, including imported medical equipment, cigarettes and tobacco products among others after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a raise in tax in the Union Budget 2020.

At the same time, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the withdrawal of customs duty exemption on raw sugar, agro-animal based products, tuna bait, skimmed milk, certain alcoholic beverages, soya fibre and soya protein.

Here’s a look at the things you will have to pay more and those whose prices will drop:

Pay more

• Medical equipment

• Footwear

• Furniture

• Wall fans

• Cigarettes, tobacco products

• Tableware/kitchenware made of porcelain or China ceramic

• Clay iron

• Steel

• Copper

• Catalytic converters

• Parts of commercial vehicles

• Selected electronic vehicles

• Selected toys

• Selected mobile equipment

Pay less

• Raw sugar

• Skimmed milk

• Soya fibre

• Soya protein

• Certain alcoholic beverages

• Agro-animal based products

• Tuna bait

• Purified terephthalic acid (PTA)

• Newsprint

• Lightweight coated paper

top news
